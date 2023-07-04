Specsavers in Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a string of selfless efforts in support of a local charity.

To mark the milestone, members of the Specsavers team are raising funds to support Cransley Hospice, a Kettering-based charity that has also reached quarter of a century this year.

Specsavers’ Wellingborough store director, Wayne Barry said: “It is important for us, as a local business, to support our community.

Specsavers in Swansgate shopping centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to the community

"We are delighted to be fundraising for Cransley Hospice, a charity close to all our hearts.

“They do such fantastic work providing specialist end-of-life care for patients in our area, both in the hospice and at home.

"We are incredibly grateful to all those that have supporting us so far and have donated to such a worthy cause.

"Our fundraising has just started so there’s still plenty of time to make a donation or buy a raffle ticket.”

Cash is being raised in all manner of creative ways, as Wayne is embarking on a 60-mile bike ride, Emma Robinson, store manager, is swimming the equivalent of a marathon and assistant manager, Samantha Rosetti, will be jumping out of an aircraft at 13,000 ft in September.

Starting in 1998, Cransley Hospice is a charity that has grown exponentially over the years, and remains dedicated to providing people with free, and quality end-of-life care.