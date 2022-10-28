A new Repair Cafe in Wellingborough has launched at Glamis Hall to provide a service that fixes things that would otherwise have remained broken.

As we all push to a more eco-friendly future, one of the things that can make a big difference is keeping, and maintaining, items which we already have.

The impulse to throw away broken or defective things is all-too-easy as buying another couldn’t be easier or faster, but a new initiative by Wellingborough Eco Group was founded to minimise waste by fixing anything from household essentials, electrical items, clothing and much more. The only exceptions are microwaves and CRT devices such as old style televisions.

The repair cafe takes place every second Saturday of the month

The Repair Cafe began on October 8, and is held at Glamis Hall on every second Saturday of the month. The next will be taking place on Saturday, November 12, from 9am to midday.

People are able to bring damaged or defective items and have them attended to by someone in the hope of it being mended. There are no guarantees of success, but dedicated repairers will try their best to restore stuff to working order.

People are welcome to bring more than one thing that needs repairing, but each person is limited to one item per booking so multiple bookings, and repeated queueing, would be required.

The event is also seeking repairers, so should people wish to offer their services they are able to do so.

