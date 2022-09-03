Wellingborough's £253 million prison recruiting again for various roles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough is recruiting

Ever fancied working at a prison?

Well now is your chance as Wellingborough’s HMP Five Wells is recruiting for a number of different roles.

Jobseekers are invited to attend the recruitment fair being held at the prison at Millers Park between 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Jobs on offer include prison custody officers, security officers and several roles in their industries/workshops and facilities management teams.

Partners from catering, healthcare, education and resettlement services will also be attending and are recruiting across a range of roles.

Flyers promoting the event have been distributed in the local area and numerous jobs at HMP Five Wells are currently being advertised online.

People do not need to pre-register for the recruitment event but they need to take photo ID with them and will need to share their name and contact details with the prison for security purposes.

People will be searched on arrival and are not permitted to bring phones or any other unauthorised items into the prison.

Lockers will be provided for any prohibited items.

HMP Five Wells opened earlier this year with a capacity for 1,680 prisoners.

The Category C jail replaced Wellingborough Prison, which closed in 2012 due to its poor condition, as part of the government's Prison Estate Transformation Programme.