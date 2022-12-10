The kitchen manager at Wellingborough pub and restaurant The Priory is celebrating 25 years of service.

Danny Conlon began his time at the establishment when it first opened and has been a mainstay ever since.

The Priory in Bourton Way has an adjoining kids play area, Fuzzy Ed’s, making it a valued place for families in the town. It’s become a staple of the town’s eateries, and says it is ‘a real part of the local community, proud to help fundraise for charities’.

Nicola Scott and Danny Conlon at Wellingborough's Priory

The establishment was purchased by Sizzling Pubs after changing ownership a few times in the 25 years it has been open, and its kitchen manager has been there since long before the business changed hands for the first time. Danny started as a second chef and within two years was promptly promoted to kitchen manager, which is a post he still holds to this day.

The menu has changed significantly since his arrival, adopting a more diverse and vegan-friendly approach while still serving pub favourites like hunter’s chicken, steaks and burgers.

