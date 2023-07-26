Park House Care Home in Wellingborough has launched a new dementia café.

The home in Park Road will be welcoming anyone in the community who is affected by dementia, whether living with the condition or caring for someone, on the third Friday of every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first session took place on July 21 and the care home’s Magic Moments co-ordinators organised a range of activities including chair-based games and exercises, arts and crafts and musical reminiscence.

Enjoying a game of armchair football at the dementia cafe at Park House Care Home in Wellingborough

Those attending were served drinks and home-made cakes and had the opportunity to chat with carers at the home as well as residents and their families.

At future sessions, dementia support groups will be invited to give talks to help caregivers and family members understand more about the condition, with the chance to ask any questions in a relaxed setting.

Janine Olden, Magic Moments co-ordinator at Park House Care Home, said: “Living with dementia can be a lonely experience, not only for the person affected, but also the caregiver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to give people in our community the chance to talk to others in a similar position, who understand what they are going through.

Park House resident Christine Eyre with team member Janine Olden

“Our first dementia café was a great success and included an exciting game of chair football which everyone enjoyed.”

Park House Care Home dementia café will be held on the third Friday of every month with the next session taking place on Friday, August 18 from 2pm to 4pm.

There is no need to book, just drop in.