Wellingborough's Park House Care Home holds graduation ceremony to celebrate residents' love of learning in later life

Residents at Wellingborough’s Park House Care Home have shown that you’re never too old to try something new.

The enthusiastic pensioners have added an impressive range of skills to their list of many talents by studying new languages, joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places, taking dancing and singing classes, and photography courses.

They have even channelled their inner Banksy by having a go at graffiti spray painting, and recently held a graduation ceremony to celebrate their new skills and achievements.

Park House Care Home resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art

The ‘Love Learning’ event is running in all Four Seasons care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments and be presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Care home manager, Tracy Shepherd, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits.

"As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

"Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

Park House Care Home resident Joseph Russell with team member Heather

Resident Margaret Gimson, 74, has loved learning something new.

She said: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

"My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions, I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money.”

86-year-old resident, Joseph Russell, has been busy learning new languages, getting into his keep fit and doing some cooking.

Park House Care Home resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony

He said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.”

And he added: "I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Park House Care Home is located in Park Road, Wellingborough.