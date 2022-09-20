Wellingborough's newest primary school opens doors to first pupils

A new state-of-the-art primary school in Wellingborough has welcomed its very first pupils for the new school term.

After 10 months of construction, Stanton Cross Primary School has opened its doors to a new class of 25 pupils.

Executive headteacher Darren Smith and fellow teachers greeted the Reception year pupils into the two-storey building.

Deputy Head Sarah Whitlock, Jamie Street (Project Manager), Kim Nelson (Nursery teacher) with pupils Emaya and Oakley

Facilities for the students include a kitchen, playground and soft play area.

Julia Kedwards, chief executive at Northampton Primary Academy Trust that runs the new school, said: “We are extremely proud to welcome our first children to Stanton Cross Primary School following a busy summer completing the building work and resourcing the classrooms. Stanton Cross Primary will join our family of 14 schools and fulfil our vision to ‘provide educational excellence, create opportunities and enrich lives’.”

The new school building was delivered in just 10 months using modern methods of off-site construction. Led by McAvoy Group, much of the building was pre-fabricated in a factory – a much faster method than traditional construction building works.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I’m delighted to see the opening of a new primary school on the Stanton Cross site – increasing the number of primary school places in north Northamptonshire allows us to keep pace with continued growth in the area.

(l-r) Stanton Cross Project Manager Jamie Street, Deputy Head Sarah Whitlock, and Office Manager Stacey Coote

“It’s impressive that innovative techniques have enabled such a rapid construction and we have here a modern, fit-for purpose facility ready to provide high quality education for our children.”

Stanton Cross is a £1bn residential-led development to the east of Wellingborough which will eventually include 3,650 new homes, alongside new leisure and retail amenities and commercial space – including offices, industrial space and a trade park.

Lee Barrett, divisional operations director for Vistry Group and a representative of Stanton Cross Developments LLP, promoters of the Stanton Cross project, said: “All involved in the project have done a fantastic job in delivering the school in time for the new school year and we’re delighted that the first pupils of Stanton Cross Primary are enjoying the building and facilities.”

Designs around the new school give priority to pedestrians and cyclists, to encourage more environmentally-friendly travel for pupils and staff.