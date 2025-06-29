Wellingborough’s 'most vibrant weekend of the year' returns

The annual Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park will return to Croyland Park for two days of family fun next weekend.

From midday on July 5, a parade from the town centre will start the carnival festivities by making its way to Croyland Park, with those taking part donning vibrant costumes, playing rhythmic music, and local schools, clubs, and community groups all bringing their energy and spirit to the streets.

There, people can expect live performances from local groups, bird of prey display, a viking re-enactment, and a range of food stalls, arts and crafts, funfair rides, and more.

Sunday’s Party in the Park, also beginning at midday, will feature tribute acts including Blondie, Pink, and Kylie as well as a steel band and rock choir, children’s entertainment, street food vendors, funfair rides and games.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Wellingborough’s most vibrant weekend of the year is just around the corner.

“This much-loved annual event brings the whole community together to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Wellingborough, and this year’s programme is bigger and better than ever.

"The fun continues on Sunday with the Party in the Park, a family-friendly day of relaxation, entertainment, and good vibes.

"Organised in partnership with local volunteers, carnival committee, and Wellingborough Town Council, this weekend is a celebration of everything that makes the town a great place to live.”

Both days are completely free to attend and open to all, with bookings for trader stalls and volunteers still being sought. Those looking to get involved can do so here.