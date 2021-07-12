Wellingborough's Laura scoops top leadership award for pandemic work

A transport and logistics manger has scooped a top award for her work ensuring supplies during first months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laura Morrison, general manager for Wincanton’s Co-op contract in Wellingborough has been praised for her leadership at the depot in the town.

With staff absences and difficulties across supply chains, her 'foresight' has been recognised at the the 2021 Amazon Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards winning the Warehousing Award - sponsored by FedEx.

Winner - Laura Morrison

Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate the vital contribution women make to transport and logistics within the traditionally male-dominated industry.

James Wright, transport manager at Wincanton, who nominated Laura, said: “The implementation of the Co-op Wellingborough RDC under Laura's leadership has been described as the most seamless at Wincanton to date with Laura singled out by the customer in their summary of start up as being 'truly outstanding'.”

Judges heard that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Laura met the challenges of 'fluctuating product volumes' combined with growing absences and concerns. Thanks to Laura’s 'leadership' and 'foresight' she was able to keep the depot moving while maintaining 'service, safety and wellbeing to the highest levels'.

Laura, who is from Corby, began her career in logistics in 2004, at a start-up operation for Wincanton Argos in her home town.

She said: "This award is important as it shows everyone they can also be recognised and inspire others to do the same. I want my colleagues to realise their potential and achieve their long-term goals.

"At Wincanton, we are recognised internally for our efforts all the time, but to win this prestigious Amazon Everywoman Transport and Logistics award is just brilliant.”

Head of operations for Wincanton’s Sainsbury's contract, Kathy Cooke, also won an award.

James Hurrell, managing director for grocery and consumer at Wincanton, added: “Our team at Wincanton are so proud of Laura and Kathy’s achievements, along with those of all of our women leaders. Laura and Kathy are shining examples of the refreshing diversity that our industry needs and they are an inspiration to women across our business.