Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes retains highest governance rating following inspection
The rating demonstrates that it is well-run, in control of meeting its corporate objectives andmanages risks effectively
Wellingborough’s Greatwell Homes has retained its highest governance rating.
The Regulator of Social Housing [RSH] has confirmed the housing association continues to have the highest possible governance rating following a government inspection.
Greatwell Homes was awarded a ‘G1’, the highest rating for governance, demonstrating it is well-run, in control of meeting its corporate objectives and
manages risks effectively.
RSH were also assured by Greatwell Homes’ financial strength and awarded them V2 for financial viability.
Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We have, yet again, been awarded the highest governance grade by the Regulator of Social Housing which demonstrates strong leadership from our board and executive team.
“As part of our Live Greatwell corporate plan, we commit to investing in our existing homes to make them safe places to live and shape areas people are proud of.
"The regulator sees our ability to manage our material risks and this is thanks to the strong governance structure here at Greatwell Homes.
“We did not retain this rating alone and I would like to personally thank all of our customers, colleagues, board members and partners for their continued support.”
Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,300 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.