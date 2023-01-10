Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes recognised for working with their tenants

Greatwell Homes has gained re-accreditation by Tpas, the national tenant engagement organisation, for their work in tenant involvement.

Tpas promote, support and champion tenant involvement and empowerment in social housing across England.

The re-accreditation process has supported Greatwell Homes in placing tenants and residents at the heart of everything they do and take every opportunity to involve them in decision making.

Greatwell Homes has been recognised for commitments to tenant engagement

To receive the Tpas Accreditation, Greatwell Homes have had to develop a strong culture of involvement and drive business improvements for their tenants.

Their staff and tenant volunteers have been through the rigorous process, which includes a framework to self-assess resident involvement, which is then tested through reality checks, visits and interviews.

Finally, they have held a Tpas Scrutiny Panel meeting to decide if the required standards have been achieved.

Caroline Berwick, head of customer excellence, said: “It is a great achievement to have our customer engagement approach recognised through the Tpas Accreditation process.

"We’re committed to working closely with our customers to shape places they are proud of, and this accreditation has challenged us with useful recommendations for further improvement.

"It has also highlighted where we are doing things really well.

"The opportunities to learn from others during this process were fantastic and we can learn a lot from the way other organisations do things”.

Jenny Osbourne MBE, chief executive at Tpas, said: “We’re delighted that Greatwell Homes has successfully been accredited with Tpas.

"By completing the meticulous process to become an accredited housing organisation, they have demonstrated their continuing commitment to the values we share.

"Tpas believe that involving tenants in all aspects of service delivery in the housing sector is not only the right thing to do but also makes great business sense.

"We look forward to sharing the stories of how Greatwell Homes have used the accreditation process to achieve success by working together with tenants.”

The Wellingborough-based housing association encourages their customers to become involved to help improve their services and provide many ways for customers to take part ranging from surveys to projects groups.

Customers of Greatwell Homes who are interested in becoming involved can find out more at https://www.greatwellhomes.org.uk/involvement/.