Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes brings some festive cheer to customers in need

Colleagues and partners at Wellingborough-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, have donated more than £2,500 worth of presents for children and older people living in their communities this Christmas.

More than 150 individual presents were purchased and wrapped by staff, with an additional £500 worth donated from the organisation’s community involvement fund.

Maintenance partner, Fortem, also donated £1,500 towards the project to buy gifts alongside presents donated by Elise Winter, regional manager at PH Jones.

Altogether, Greatwell Homes increased the total donated last year by more than £300.

Staff wrapping the presents

Presents were delivered to the Hemmingwell Community & Skills Centre and St Mark’s Church in the Queensway area of Wellingborough, where they’ll be gifted to local families and children in need.

Children aged from one to 11-years-old and over will receive a present, which include toys, footballs, colouring books, toiletries, tins of biscuits, gloves, hats and scarfs, chocolates and family board games.

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “Christmas is a special time of year for us all to spread some joy.

"At Greatwell Homes, it’s a chance for colleagues to come together and reflect on the year’s achievements and importantly, make a final, festive positive contribution to the neighbourhoods we work in.

Delivery of presents to the Hemmingwell Community & Skills Centre in Wellingborough

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to do just that once again this Christmas and it’s all thanks to the wonderful generosity of colleagues and our partners at Fortem and PH Jones.

"Special thanks also to staff members, Katherine Goodwin and Sarah Marriott for organising this worthwhile project, and to all those who volunteered to help wrap or deliver gifts.

"Finally, I’d like to wish all our customers, partners and stakeholders a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Further presents will also be gifted to adults living in Greatwell Homes’ independent living schemes who have no next of kin to help bring some extra festive cheer.

Greatwell Homes will be closed from Tuesday, December 24 for the Christmas and New Year break and re-opens on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

During this time customers can report repairs or make payments through their app.

Emergency repairs can be reported via the out of hours service on 01933 234450. ​