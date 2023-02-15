Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes and the Salvation Army team up to stop nearly 70 pieces of furniture going to landfill

Some of the furniture which has been repurposed thanks to teamwork by Greatwell Homes and the Salvation Army

Greatwell Homes and the Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) have worked together to reuse and repurpose 68 pieces of pre-loved furniture.

The items were previously used at one of Greatwell Homes’ independent living schemes, Charles Robinson Court in Wellingborough.

The communal lounge in the scheme is currently undergoing refurbishment and modernisation which will include new furniture.

Some of the donated pieces included 39 chairs, 14 tables, three side units and two lamps.

SATCoL will either re-sell the pieces in some of its 240 retail stores across the UK or recycle the furniture to divert them away from disposal.

Selina Bhambra, income recovery team leader at Greatwell Homes, said: “I’m really happy that we can work again with the Salvation Army Trading Company to further minimise waste in the community.

"Not only will this help reduce waste by reusing and re-selling good furniture, we are also able to support a great charity that helps so many people.”

Greatwell Homes will be refurbishing a further six lounges in their schemes where even more furniture will be donated to the SATCoL over the coming months.

But this is not the first time the two companies have worked together.

In July 2022, nine new clothes banks were placed across Wellingborough and surrounding areas with more than 10 tonnes of clothes, shoes and other textiles being donated between July and December last year.

Greatwell Homes (formerly Wellingborough Homes) owns and manages more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.