Wellingborough's GLJ Theatre group wins community award from Swansgate Shopping Centre

Wellingborough theatre group, GLJ Theatre, is the latest good deeds winner to be announced by the town’s Swansgate Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre’s campaign recognises the local community and rewards them for their hard work and contribution to Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.

The Swansgate team was amazed by GLJ Theatre as they continue to inspire the community to take to the stage and feel the magic of theatre.

Wellingborough's GLJ Theatre group

The person behind their nomination said: “Gary and Laura provide a very affordable opportunity for all families which means so much to many and keeps it inclusive.

"Gary also helps Glamis Hall with lots of fundraising events and other needs.

"They give up so much time and effort for the children's development and happiness rather than profit and it is appreciated by all the families it helps.”

GLJ Theatre is at the heart of all things theatre in Wellingborough and Earls Barton and is proud to work with the local community of performers to create professional, youth and community shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLJ Theatre offers weekly youth theatre sessions for youngsters aged four to 18 in Wellingborough and Earls Barton with their artistic director Gary L Johnson.

Group founder Gary Johnson said: “What a lovely surprise to be nominated and to be the winner of the good deeds competition.

"We focus our energy to give the young people the best experience we can – so it’s lovely to be recognised by the community for our work.”

The founders were further gifted with a voucher to spend at Swansgate store Wilko to buy items for their youth theatre and community groups as a thank you for everything they do for the Wellingborough community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know someone who deserves a good deed, the shopping centre is looking for schools, clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or deserve a special thank you.

To make a nomination head to the Swansgate website www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com/whats_on/good-deeds or post your nomination into

the good deeds postbox located outside the Wilko store.

To read more about GLJ Theatre and its work, visit www.garyljohnson.co.uk/gljtheatre