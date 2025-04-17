Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular outdoor water park is set to re-open this weekend for the 2025 season.

Wellingborough’s Splash Park at the Embankment is free to use and very popular with families when the warmer weather arrives.

From Easter onwards, it will be open for weekends and bank holidays before opening daily during the summer holidays.

A spokesman for North Northants Council, which runs the facility, said: “With the sun hopefully shining this weekend, Splash Park on the Embankment in Wellingborough is now open weekends and bank holidays from Easter until the start of the school summer holidays, when it will be open daily.”

As well as the main water feature, the site has picnic tables, a shelter, regular food and ice cream vans, free car parking and toilets.

The site is popular as somewhere to go and play during the warmer weather.

For more information about the attraction, visit the council website.