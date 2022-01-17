Wellingborough's Doreen celebrates 100th birthday with her favourite tunes

Doreen celebrates 100th birthday

A former nurse has celebrated her 100th birthday with a tea party and her favourite tunes at the Wellingborough care home where she resides.

Adelaide Marshall, known as Doreen, was joined by family, residents and staff at Lancum House for the celebrations after reaching the milestone on January 4.

Doreen spent the morning opening a number of gifts - including her card from the Queen - before the tea party and entertainment from local singer May Blossom.

Born and raised in Rushden, Doreen was an only child.

She moved to Swiss Cottage in London when she was 18 and lived there throughout the Second World War before becoming a nurse, working in a children's hospital in Wimbledon Common.

Doreen met her husband, Mac, and they moved when Mac was stationed in the RAF and Doreen took a position in a nursery, before later changing her career and becoming a stitcher in a shoe factory.

A lifelong lover of caravan holidays, Doreen often tells staff that her secret to a long life is “to keep your independence and stay busy”.

Alysha Coleman, who manages the home which is operated by Shaw Healthcare, said: “We’ve loved being able to get together and celebrate Doreen’s birthday, as we know how much she was looking forward to it.