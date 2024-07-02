Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough pub and restaurant is to be turned into a Premier Inn restaurant for hotel guests only.

Whitbread confirmed to this newspaper last month that they were considering proposals which ‘could impact’ the Dog and Duck in London Road, Wellingborough.

At the time, they said the proposals were subject to consultation and the pub was still currently open and trading.

The Northants Telegraph has asked Whitbread about the future of the Dog and Duck, including the most recent enquiry which was just last Wednesday (June 26).

The Dog and Duck in London Road, Wellingborough

And while the well-known chain has failed to respond to this, an email has been sent out to customers saying the pub and restaurant will be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant and that change will take effect from this week.

The email says: “We are writing to let you know that we’ve announced plans to make changes at some of our restaurants, and unfortunately Dog & Duck, Beefeater in Wellingborough will be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant and will only service those staying in the hotel after 5th July.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

"The really good news is that we have another Beefeater near to you – The Turnpike, Beefeater located in Northampton or Telford Lodge, Brewers Fayre located in Kettering.”

When Whitbread released its full-year results in April, it said it was launching its ‘Accelerating Growth Plan’.

They said the plan is designed to deliver a better guest experience and enhance returns by replacing lower-returning restaurants with higher-returning hotel rooms in high demand locations.

Speaking about the proposals earlier this year, chief executive officer Dominic Paul said: “I recognise that these changes will be unsettling for affected team members and we are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of those affected to stay with Whitbread by either transferring into roles this plan will create, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity that makes c.15,000 hires each year.”