Wellingborough's Daylight Centre 'thrilled' with £60,000 Lottery funding to help continue its fight against homelessness, poverty and social exclusion

It was awarded £60,000 from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund
By William Carter
Published 1st Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Bosses at the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough are ‘thrilled’ and ‘relieved’ to receive cash funding from government to help it continue its mission to battle social inequality.

Despite demand for funding being high, the Daylight Centre was able to secure funding to the tune of £60,000, which will go towards salaries and core costs needed to ensure it can continue to operate and serve the community.

Carina Fisher, CEO of the Daylight Centre said: “Funding collectively affects the people we serve and has a significant impact, we want our funds to go to the people we support.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough's High Street has received funding from the government's Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund

"It’s wonderful to start our financial year on good footing. The fight is not won yet, but it’s a big help.”

The Daylight Centre was established 30 years ago, and registered as a charity in 2003. Since then it has continued to support those who are socially isolated with its community hub, foodbank and veggie patch in Wollaston.

The need for its services has ‘significantly increased’ over the past few years, and the injection of cash will support the charity to meet the growing demand.

Money was made available after the charity applied via the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund, a government-backed scheme ‘for organisations that support people and communities in England under severe pressure because of the increased cost of living.’

