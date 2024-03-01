Wellingborough's Daylight Centre 'thrilled' with £60,000 Lottery funding to help continue its fight against homelessness, poverty and social exclusion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bosses at the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough are ‘thrilled’ and ‘relieved’ to receive cash funding from government to help it continue its mission to battle social inequality.
Despite demand for funding being high, the Daylight Centre was able to secure funding to the tune of £60,000, which will go towards salaries and core costs needed to ensure it can continue to operate and serve the community.
Carina Fisher, CEO of the Daylight Centre said: “Funding collectively affects the people we serve and has a significant impact, we want our funds to go to the people we support.
"It’s wonderful to start our financial year on good footing. The fight is not won yet, but it’s a big help.”
The Daylight Centre was established 30 years ago, and registered as a charity in 2003. Since then it has continued to support those who are socially isolated with its community hub, foodbank and veggie patch in Wollaston.
The need for its services has ‘significantly increased’ over the past few years, and the injection of cash will support the charity to meet the growing demand.