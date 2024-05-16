Wellingborough's community champions celebrated at special awards night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community champions who make a difference in Wellingborough have been recognised at a special awards event.

Last week’s event was a celebration of the outstanding contributions of individuals, volunteers and community groups in the town.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “In a world often inundated with tales of division and discord, it’s refreshing to shine a spotlight on the heartwarming stories of those who selflessly dedicate themselves to building a better community.

"Wellingborough’s community awards night, held last Wednesday, did just that, illuminating the outstanding contributions of individuals, volunteers, and community groups who embody the spirit of unity and service.

Wellingborough's community champions receiving their awards

"Hosted by Wellingborough Town Council, this annual event has become a cherished tradition, eagerly anticipated by residents throughout the year.

"It’s a night that not only honours exemplary efforts but also serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in fostering a vibrant and inclusive society.

"This year’s ceremony was a testament to the remarkable breadth and depth of community engagement in Wellingborough.

"From tireless volunteers who devote countless hours to charitable causes to innovative initiatives that address pressing local issues, the nominees

represented a diverse tapestry of dedication and compassion.

"Moreover, the awards night provided an opportunity to celebrate the invaluable contributions of community groups and individuals who serve as the backbone of Wellingborough’s social fabric.

"But beyond the well-deserved accolades and applause, the true significance of the community awards night lies in its ability to inspire others to follow suit.

"As recipients share their stories, they serve as beacons of hope and catalysts for change, encouraging fellow residents to join them in making a positive difference, one act of kindness at a time.”

The winners and their citations

Outstanding community champion: Peter Hooper - chairman of the Vicarage Farm Community Association and Gleneagles Social club.

Peter has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the club and its local community.

This award recognises his dedication to provide valuable services to enhance the lives of the community.

Outstanding volunteer: Angela Woodbridge - Angela joined Wellingborough Red Cross Group on March 16, 1984.

During the past 40 years Angela has volunteered for many hours of first aid duties and in addition to her role as a first aider, she has been an active member of Red Cross Emergency Response since its launch in Northamptonshire in June 2000.

Your dedication and selflessness have touched the lives of so many. Thank you for being a beacon of hope and unity.

Environmental champion: Jonathan Hornett - Your commitment to sustainability sets a powerful example for us all.

Thank you for your efforts in preserving our planet for future generations and the endless amount of time you commit to be a pillar of our community in so

many ways.

Outstanding voluntary and community sector organisation award: Wellingborough Museum – Your passion for educating people on the historical importance of the town, and ensuring this legacy is preserved and maintained for generations is a credit to you all.

We are immensely grateful for your presence and wisdom.