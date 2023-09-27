Wellingborough's Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors launch their new TV advert with loveable characters Maureen and Brenda
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two lifelong best friends are the focus of a new TV advert which brings Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors of Wellingborough to the small screen for Sky TV and Virgin Media audiences this month.
The humorous duo, Maureen and Brenda, are part of a new advertising campaign for Funeral Plans.
The pals, played by actresses, are seen attending various funerals of their friends and making wry comments from the back of a church about the choices and details of their friends’ funerals, and how they might have benefited from having a funeral plan.
The campaign is for Choice Funeral Plans provided by Alternative Planning Company (APCL).
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors is a trading name of Funeral Partners Ltd which is an appointed representative.
Funeral manager Andy Cox from Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors said: “The aim of the advert is to raise awareness of our Choice Funeral Plans in the local communities we serve, highlighting the benefits and letting people know they can buy a funeral plan at Chambers & Brighty and that their funeral will be conducted by people they know and trust as per their personal wishes, when the time comes.
“The team and I are very excited to have our funeral home name appearing on TV and be part of this campaign.
"The adverts have turned out better than we hoped - the quality and gentle humour combined with clear product messages work brilliantly across the three versions that have been made.”
Kelly Hailou, marketing director, Funeral Partners said: “From the first briefing with the creative agency we quickly realised that light humour could set us apart, as our unique position on humour put us there – in the pews, at the funerals, with our lifelong pals – Maureen and Brenda.
“Maureen and Brenda’s friendship, and its nuances, is the vehicle for positioning the brand within the audience’s heart.
"We love the characters and I hope our clients do too and can relate to them in some way – they might see similarities to their friends, sister, mum, auntie or even themselves.”
To watch the adverts, go online to www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk.