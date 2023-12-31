Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Arsenal legends will be coming to Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre next month to talk about their action-packed football careers.

Amassing more than 900 appearances in the red and white of The Gunners between them, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson and Perry Groves will discuss the games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

They will be at the Castle Theatre on Tuesday, Jan 23.

The Arsenal legends are coming to Wellingborough's Castle Theatre

There will be a chance to pose questions to the stars during the evening and there is also a limited number of VIP tickets available, affording people the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

Regular and VIP tickets are available now from the venue ticket office.