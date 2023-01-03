Wellingborough's Castle Street to close for 'urgent and essential' drainage repairs

Wellingborough’s Castle Street will be closed later this week to allow for urgent and essential drainage repairs to be carried out.

North Northamptonshire Council has published details of the work set to take place on Friday, January 6.

It says the road closure will be in place on Friday between 9am and 2pm, with advanced ‘No Parking’ warning signs placed in the area from today (Tuesday).

The authority has also issued details on the traffic management which will be in place while the work is completed.

The council said: “The road will be closed to through traffic on Castle Street between the Midlands Road junction and past the Castle Road junction up to house number 41.”

A diversion will be in place.

Castle Street has had problems with flooding in the past, including when All Saints CE School in Castle Street was flooded in 2020.

