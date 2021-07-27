Wellingborough's Borough Bash community picnics brings music, arts and bubbles

A series of Covid-safe community picnics have brought arts and culture to the people of Wellingborough with family friendly fun, live music, performances, art, and games.

Delivered by Warts and All Theatre and commissioned by Made With Many, Borough Bash! welcomed the local community to five events at town venues over three days in July.

The whole event was created and driven by young people aged 12 to 25 from the area as part of the Warts and All Theatre’s Young Producers sessions, with support and guidance from staff at Warts And All Theatre and Made With Many.

The Borough Bash! was attended by families who enjoyed the free event

Ross Da Costa, Wellingborough young producer, said: “It was wonderful to finally see our work come to fruition. Throughout the process of making Borough Bash! we have always had the community in mind and seeing everybody come together and have a great time was immensely special to me. It also made me realise that no creative feat or community endeavour is outside the realm of possibility.”

After 18 months of planning and several local lockdowns, Borough Bash! was welcomed to Wellingborough by residents. The free events aimed to get the community back together safely, in a way that was accessible to everyone.

Warts and All Theatre artistic director Christopher Elmer-Gorry said: “The events are a real testament to the resilience of the young people in Wellingborough. The Young Producers led and inspirational series of in-person, digital and analogue arts and culture activities over the last two weeks, all of which has required them to respond and pivot in their decision making to make it Covid safe and inclusive. I cannot wait to see what they do next.”

Those attending the picnics were treated to performances of live music, took part in creating a superhero mural with local artists, enjoyed a performance devised and performed by young actors from Warts and All Theatre. Some younger members of the crowd took part in an acting taster session with the theatre company.

Made With Many Programme Director Helen Willmott added: “We've had a blast working with Warts And All and all the Young Producers on Borough Bash! It was originally planned to launch the Made With Many Wellingborough programme, instead it celebrated a year of community creativity and resilience.

"The Young Producers should be very proud of themselves for creating an enjoyable community event as well as a longer lasting legacy through their Wellow Pages magazine and Wailingborough podcasts.”

For more information about the Young Producers work created as part of Borough Bash! visit www.wartsandalltheatre.co.uk .

Borough Bash! bubbles

The bubbles were a big success