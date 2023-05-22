Wellingborough YouTuber named platform's richest content creator from the UK

A Wellingborough-based YouTube superstar has been revealed as the UK’s richest content creator on the platform.

Using analysis of subscriptions across Europe of top YouTube content creators, figures of estimated earnings showed DanTDM as the top earner.

Under his gamer name, Daniel Middleton has racked up 26.8 million subscribers to his DanTDM channel by commentating on video games.

DanTDM

The study by an online casino review site projects him to earn £30 million ($38 million) from his channel and, an average of £8,408 ($10,481) per video.

A spokesperson for Casino.co.uk said: “The popularity of content creators on YouTube have always been prominent, and these findings feature an interesting insight into the most popular YouTube content creators from each European country.

“YouTube content creators have become an important part of the entertainment and gaming industry, as they have the power to influence trends and promote new products.”

Mr Middleton, an alumni of The University of Northampton, guides viewers through games.

His YouTube video game commentaries have been viewed 19 billion times and he narrates his video game plays including Minecraft, Roblox, Pokémon and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The YouTube sensation has offered a prize money can’t buy to help Wellingborough’s Home Start charity with its fundraising raffle.

An exclusive 15-minute one-to-one Zoom call with Dan TDM, as well as a signed copy of his graphic novel ‘Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal’, has been offered in an online raffle.