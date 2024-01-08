Wellingborough XR to host nature talk with conservationist about future of local wildlife and rural areas
Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion (XR) is organising a meeting this weekend, headed up by Dr Mark Avery, a conservationist of almost four decades to talk all things nature.
On Saturday, January 13, people will be given the chance to attend the meeting from 10.30am at the Bowls and Tennis Club in Earls Barton.
Dr Avery is a co-founder of Wild Justice with Ruth Tingay and Chris Packham, and the author of numerous books, including Reflections – What Wildlife Needs and How to Provide it. He is also a senior conservationist with 25 years at the RSPB and has spent 12 years as an independent campaigner.
Wellingborough XR describes itself as ‘a local community of people committed to non-violent direct action to challenge the systems of injustice that now threaten our existence’.
The meeting will hope to shine a light on the issues that local rural areas are facing, and how natural spaces can be preserved.