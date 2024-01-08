It will be at the Bowls Club in Earls Barton

Wellingborough XR will be hosting a 'Standing Up for Nature' meeting in Earls Barton this weekend

Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion (XR) is organising a meeting this weekend, headed up by Dr Mark Avery, a conservationist of almost four decades to talk all things nature.

On Saturday, January 13, people will be given the chance to attend the meeting from 10.30am at the Bowls and Tennis Club in Earls Barton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Avery is a co-founder of Wild Justice with Ruth Tingay and Chris Packham, and the author of numerous books, including Reflections – What Wildlife Needs and How to Provide it. He is also a senior conservationist with 25 years at the RSPB and has spent 12 years as an independent campaigner.

Wellingborough XR describes itself as ‘a local community of people committed to non-violent direct action to challenge the systems of injustice that now threaten our existence’.