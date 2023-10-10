Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough woman has been named apprentice of the year by the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA)

Olivia Harrison-Hine, 21, received the honour for her outstanding performance ‘beyond her years’.

She secured the title against her competitors with her ongoing apprenticeship with worldwide automation company, Festo.

Olivia said: “This recognition means the world to me, and I cannot express how grateful I am for this award.

“I owe this achievement to the unwavering support and guidance of my amazing colleagues and my manager at Festo. They have been my mentors, advocates, and friends, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to work with.”

The judges admired Olivia for ‘giving back’ and ushering in the next generation of young engineers by running activities and stalls to encourage her community into STEM.