Wellingborough worker named apprentice of the year by the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association

She works for Festo in Northampton
By Mason Harper
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
A Wellingborough woman has been named apprentice of the year by the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA)

Olivia Harrison-Hine, 21, received the honour for her outstanding performance ‘beyond her years’.

She secured the title against her competitors with her ongoing apprenticeship with worldwide automation company, Festo.

Olivia Harrison-Hine Festo- apprentice of the year 2023Olivia Harrison-Hine Festo- apprentice of the year 2023
Olivia said: “This recognition means the world to me, and I cannot express how grateful I am for this award.

“I owe this achievement to the unwavering support and guidance of my amazing colleagues and my manager at Festo. They have been my mentors, advocates, and friends, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to work with.”

The judges admired Olivia for ‘giving back’ and ushering in the next generation of young engineers by running activities and stalls to encourage her community into STEM.

She added: “I am happy to be a part of such a remarkable community that values and nurtures the future generation of engineers.”

