Wellingborough woman who is set to turn 100-years-old celebrates with friends and flowers at Chester House Estate

A Wellingborough woman was surprised with flowers, cake and cream teas ahead of her 100th birthday on April 28.

Win Adams was born in the east end of London as a twin, and endured the second world war in the city, with her home being affected by the air raids in 1944.

She took up nursing at the age of 17, working with the British Red Cross, and during the war met her husband, George. She was introduced to the man she would later marry by a close friend, and after an eight-month stint in northern Africa as part of the Royal Air Force, he returned home and married Win on Christmas Day, 1943.

Win Adams will turn 100 on April 28

In the decades that followed Win and George followed their son, who moved to Northamptonshire after completing his studies at university in Cardiff. The family has remained local ever since, and though George passed away 16 years ago, Win has found friendship with the men and women of the Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB) who organised a pre-birthday bash at Chester House.

Laura Desborough, community support manager at Northamptonshire Association for the Blind, said: “She’s absolutely amazing. She comes to the group every month on her own and just loves mixing with everybody.

"She’s the most independent, lovely lady I’ve had the pleasure to meet.”

Win’s upcoming milestone was celebrated at Chester House by enjoying sweet treats and afternoon tea with others at the NAB. The journey with the charity started after Laura had a home visit with Win to help her stay independent and invited her to the charity’s monthly meet-up. Her birthday celebration was attended by many people from Northamptonshire Association for the Blind, showing just how popular she’s become there.

When asked what the secret to a long life is, Win simply said: “In the first place, be happy, then, trust in the lord.