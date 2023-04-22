Wellingborough woman set to achieve London Marathon 'dream' after fantastic 5st weight loss

A Wellingborough woman who has lost 5st is set to achieve her dream of running the London Marathon.

Tarryn Mote began her weight loss journey in January 2018 and changed the way she ate and improved her understanding of her relationship with food.

Those differences have had a big impact as now Tarryn is representing Slimming World in their 14-strong official London Marathon team this weekend.

Before and after: Tarryn has been on a journey to achieve her goal of running the London Marathon

She said: “I wasn’t very active before losing weight and leisurely Sunday walks were the extent of my exercise regime.

“As my confidence has grown and I’ve found a love of exercise, I joined the gym and am doing spin classes. I also took up running and I’ve now ran two half-marathons and am all set for my third!

"Running the London Marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I feel honoured to be running with the Slimming World team to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, as I’ve seen first-hand how devastating this condition can be for loved ones.”

Slimming World is a national organisation that supports hundreds of thousands of people, both in our groups and online, to lose weight and to adopt new habits to stay slim for life. By following along, Tarryn was able to change her habits to develop a more active and healthier lifestyle.

Tarryn, 32, added: “I wanted so desperately to feel good, I would buy new clothes as an attempt to boost my confidence but if I’m honest, I never felt very good in them.”

She added: “My group is very motivational. I get so much support and inspiration from other members.

"I made easy changes to the way I ate and cooked and still enjoyed all my favourites like poached eggs on toast, homemade soup, jacket potatoes and spaghetti bolognese.

"It wasn’t long before I started to see the changes both physically and mentally.”

Slimming World consultant Sue Shone said: “Tarryn is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of her.

"She is proof that with self-belief, determination and the right kind of support from a group of people who understand what it feels like to struggle with your weight and truly care about your success, anyone’s weight loss and activity dreams can be achieved.”

Tarryn’s participation on April 23 will help raise awareness for a charity that works to better understand the symptoms of dementia and how they can be reduced or avoided.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK’s ‘Think Brain Health’ campaign, being active is one of several ways people can help protect brain health, reducing the risk of dementia in later life.

Lucy Squance, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tarryn and all the Slimming World members who are pushing themselves to the limits by running in the London Marathon to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK. We can’t wait to cheer everyone on from the side-lines.

“Sadly, one in two of us will know someone affected by dementia, and will know all too well the devastation the condition causes.

