Wellingborough woman on the run after failing to turn up at court

A Wellingborough woman who failed to appear at court is being sought by Northants Police.

Northampton Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest on June 15, 2021 of Stacey Lee Winkle of Hill Street of Wellingborough.

The alleged offences stretch back to 2019 - driving without insurance in Wellingborough, failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding the location of 30-year-old Stacey Lee Winkle of Wellingborough.

"She is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court after being charged with driving offences.