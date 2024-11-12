Wellingborough woman lashes the competition to claim top spot at annual beauty awards
The ceremony took place at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on November 2 where Nina Attfield, founder of Lustre Lash, collected her prize.
She said: “Since our launch we have exhibited at multiple locations across the UK, with an overwhelming amount of support from industry professionals and piers.
“Having owned my own salon, training academy, I had first hand knowledge and experience to use to bring a brand that is different to the industry. I wanted our brand to stand out, inspire and most of all offer solutions that supported clients with lash loss.
"To be successful and win multiple finalist places, and win an award for the category of best lash brand, all within our first year is still so surreal.”
The awards ceremony, which is now in its fourth year, hopes to ‘celebrate the best beauty industry on the planet by recognizing the hard work and amazing talents of our industry's finest through our annual award ceremony.’
The company specialises in all things eyelashes, and stocks a plethora of products such as DIY kits and lashes care.
Nina initially founded Lustre Lash to help clients with cancer, after hearing two of her clients had recently fought breast cancer. She then spent time working with suppliers and trying to bring new ideas, and eventually released the first ranges of lash lines that help all lash loss sufferers, including men.
