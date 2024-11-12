Wellingborough woman lashes the competition to claim top spot at annual beauty awards

Nina Attfield, a company CEO from Wellingborough, has won the prize for ‘Best Lash Brand Under One Year’ at the 2024 Lash Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony took place at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on November 2 where Nina Attfield, founder of Lustre Lash, collected her prize.

She said: “Since our launch we have exhibited at multiple locations across the UK, with an overwhelming amount of support from industry professionals and piers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having owned my own salon, training academy, I had first hand knowledge and experience to use to bring a brand that is different to the industry. I wanted our brand to stand out, inspire and most of all offer solutions that supported clients with lash loss.

Nina Attfield with her award at the ceremony on November 2

"To be successful and win multiple finalist places, and win an award for the category of best lash brand, all within our first year is still so surreal.”

The awards ceremony, which is now in its fourth year, hopes to ‘celebrate the best beauty industry on the planet by recognizing the hard work and amazing talents of our industry's finest through our annual award ceremony.’

The company specialises in all things eyelashes, and stocks a plethora of products such as DIY kits and lashes care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina initially founded Lustre Lash to help clients with cancer, after hearing two of her clients had recently fought breast cancer. She then spent time working with suppliers and trying to bring new ideas, and eventually released the first ranges of lash lines that help all lash loss sufferers, including men.