A Wellingborough woman is calling for more funding to research brain tumours after losing her dad to the disease as she marks what would have been his 60th birthday.

Emily Nightingale, 32, from Wellingborough, is hosting a quiz based around the number 60 on Saturday, May 10 at St Mark’s Church in aid of Brain Tumour Research, eight years after her dad Andrew died of an aggressive brain tumour.

The avid Luton Town Football Club fan - who would have been celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday, May 12 - died age 52 less than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after tremors in his arm gradually took over one side of his body.

Andrew, who lived in Irchester, had surgery to debulk the tumour and soon after, he was placed on palliative care after suffering severe infections as a result of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Brother James, dad Andrew and daughter Emily (centre), Emily (top left) and Andrew (top right)

Emily, a sales representative, said: “The deterioration of Dad’s health was quick. I can count on one hand the days where dad wasn’t in hospital during his brain tumour treatment.

"The side effects of his treatment were too much for what his body could handle.

“I didn’t know much about brain tumours before Dad was diagnosed but what I know now is that often when the diagnosis is aggressive, any treatment is to try and slow down the rate the tumour grows.

"Dad also had epilepsy from a young age and underlying health conditions.

Andrew Nightingale outdoors (left) and Andrew shortly before his death (right)

"If we are to understand the complexity of brain tumours, there must be great investment in research into the disease.”

Emily has already raised hundreds of pounds for the charity, including taking part in 10,000 Steps a Day in February last year.

She added: “It’s a family effort this time round. My brother is writing the quiz questions which will incorporate events from the last 60 years.

"It will be a night to remember Dad and we’ll raise a glass of pineapple and lemonade, his favourite drink, all while raising awareness of brain tumours and making a positive impact for the community affected by the disease.”

2nd anniversary of Andrew's diagnosis - James, Emily and her nephew Arthur in 2019

Brain tumours kill more men under-70 than prostate cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Andrew’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age.

"There must be investment in research into brain tumours if we are to find less invasive and life-saving treatments for brain tumour patients.

"With the generosity of people such as Emily and her family, giving their time to plan and host an event to not only remember Andrew, but raise money and awareness for the charity, we are closer to finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK.

It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Emily’s quiz night in memory of her dad, visit her JustGiving page.