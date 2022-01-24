Wellingborough woman fails to attend court on theft charge

A woman who failed to turn up to a court date at Northampton is being sought by police and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Tarnya Wilson, 49, was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 14, in connection with an incident of theft in Wellingborough.

The incident took place in 2017, when a phone, a Kindle and a bottle of perfume were stolen from the home of a vulnerable woman.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 49-year-old Tarnya Wilson.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 49-year-old Tarnya Wilson.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for Wilson after she failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 14, in connection with an incident of theft in Wellingborough in 2017.

"Wilson was charged with the theft of a black Samsung Galaxy, an Amazon Kindle Fire HD and a 50ml bottle of Christian Dior Intense perfume from the home of a vulnerable woman between August 1 and November 20, 2017. She was found guilty in her absence.