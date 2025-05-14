Wellingborough woman delivers speech at Buckingham Palace after completion of Duke of Edinburgh award teaches her to 'find joy in the little things'

Charlotte Kemp, 25, was also celebrating achieving her own Gold Award, and took to the Palace’s West Terrace on Monday (May 12) to share her inspiring DofE story with around 2,000 other young award holders.

Her celebration was one of four festival-style events taking place in the Buckingham Palace Garden over two days on Friday May 9 and Monday May 12, giving praise to more than 8,000 young people who have shown perseverance, creativity and resilience to complete their Gold DofE awards.

Charlotte’s time during the Duke of Edinburgh programme, included an expedition to Snowdonia, where she learned of her mental resilience, and allowed her to acknowledge the challenges of her daily life, and change her perspective.

The award scheme provided Charlotte an escape while she was caring for her dad, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia when she was in sixth form.

Charlotte Kemp, from Wellingborough, gave a speech at Buckingham Palace after completing her Duke of Edinburgh gold award

In her speech, Charlotte, who is from Wellingborough said: “After I graduated from university, I was caring for my dad three evenings a week. I enjoyed this quality time, but I knew that if I wanted to take care of my dad the best way I could, I had to take care of myself first. I needed a community, a hobby, a reason to get out the house - a goal. I took another look at the DofE and, given my age, I only had 21 months till I was deemed ‘too old’.

"Not knowing what the future would look like for our family, I did it anyway.

“It is the volunteering section that is held closest to my heart – I started my own Squirrel Scout group. Every week, these four–six-year-olds remind me to find joy in the little things and that big feelings are okay and a part of life.

"My dad loves hearing about all the funny things they say and do, and it’s always been a favoured topic of conversation even now - despite him not knowing who I am.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, was in attendance yesterday

“By taking on the challenge that is our Gold DofE we have all developed life skills and knowledge that will help us when we don’t have the luxury of choosing what challenges we face in life.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is open to any young person aged 14-24, and gives those who take part the opportunity to build their own programmes – choosing activities and a cause to volunteer for with the hope of achieving a Bronze, Silver or Gold DofE Award.

In 2024/25, more than 342,000 young people started their journey, with participants giving more than 5.2 million hours of volunteering in their communities.

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “It’s a real honour and a privilege to be celebrating our amazing Gold Award holders in the Buckingham Palace Garden today. I’ve seen thousands of smiling faces and proud family members looking on – and rightfully so, as these young people have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and self-belief to be here.

"A Gold DofE Award will equip them with lifelong skills – and it’s wonderful to see our Award holders sharing their experiences, having fun, and discussing their plans for the future.”