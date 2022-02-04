Wellingborough Winter Olympian is flag bearer for Jamaica at opening ceremony

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place today

By Alison Bagley
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:48 pm
Wellingborough's Benjamin Alexander and monobob competitor Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian

Wellingborough' s ground-breaking Winter Olympics skiing hero has led his Jamaican team-mates out at the opening ceremony in Beijing this afternoon (Friday).

Benjamin Alexander held the flag with monobob competitor Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian followed by the bobsleigh team.

Mr Alexander, a former international financier and one-time DJ, is set to represent the Caribbean nation of his father's birth in giant slalom event.

Incredibly, the 38-year-old only started mountain skiing six years ago and after a trip to the 2018 Winter Olympics he decided to try and qualify for 2022 event.

Parents Keith and Ann have been watching the ceremony on TV from their Albert Road home.

Mum Ann, 66, said: "It was fantastic. It's amazing.

"I kept saying 'that's my Ben'. We're having a cup of tea to celebrate."

