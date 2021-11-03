Wellingborough wine shop giving town a taste of Moldova

A new shop specialising in wines from Moldova has been opened by a family wanting to bring a taste of their homeland to the people of the town.

Wine Chateau in Silver Street has been opened by Kettering couple Cristina Paunoiu, originally from Moldova, and her Romanian husband Constantin.

The shop specialises in wines from two of Moldova's biggest vineyards with award-winning producers, from the country that has a very similar climate to France.

Cristina Paunoiu - shop owner

Cristina, 30, said: "We are bringing something new to Wellingborough and the area. Moldova has the same conditions as France - really hot summers and cold winters, perfect for grapes.

"We are pleased to introduce our customers to a culture of Moldovan wine. We are aiming that each glass of our wine will enrich your life.

"We are offering a fine range of red, white and sparkling wines from a variety of grapes like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, riesling de rhin, and grapes that grow only in Moldova like feteasca alba and rara neagra."

Moldova is the 11th largest European wine-producing country but in 2013 Russia banned imports of Moldovan wines and spirits - a ban only lifted in August this year.

One of the white wines is produced using red grapes

Wine Chateau stocks wines from two major producers, the Cricova Winery and the Milestii Mici Winery, both located close to the Moldovan capital city of Chisinau.

The Cricova Winery uses a former limestone mine, with more than 100km of underground labyrinth-like tunnels as a natural and ideal microclimate for the production and maturation of high quality wines.

Boasting the biggest wine cellar in the world, the Milestii Mici Winery has 250km of underground tunnels to produce and store the wines. Accredited by the Guinness Book of World Records from 2005, the winery has the 'largest collection of wines' of 1.5 million bottles.

Wine Chateau stocks a vintage collection with wines from 2009, 2017 and 2018, limited editions and young wines.

Wine Chateau in Silver Street

As well as opening the new shop, mum-of-one Cristina and her 34-year-old husband are finishing business and management degrees at Birmingham University.

She said: "We have been using the shop as a practical example of a business. Wine Chateau represents a perfect shop for wine lovers and also offers a nice range of wooden gift boxes and accessories to make a beautiful gift for special events for friends and family.

"Our presence at every celebration, event or meal will be the perfect companion to promote a gracious way of life through wine.

"I was brought up with a love of wine and we are we are proud to introduce the wines of Moldova to Northamptonshire."

Wines have been sourced from two of the biggest wine producing regions in Moldova