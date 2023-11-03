Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Whitworth Bros worker in Wellingborough is one of the few people in the country this year to successfully complete an advanced milling diploma.

Alongside five others Andrew Thomson, a regional milling specialist at the firm’s Wellingborough site, spent three years working on the achievement.

He said: “Working on the advanced milling diploma over the last two years was challenging.

Andrew Thomson (right) received his advanced milling diploma

“Having completed the advanced milling diploma, I now have a broader knowledge of the flour milling process and the science behind the flour our customers consume.

"This will impact my role now by giving me the skill set to bring together my 20-plus years of practical experience with a factual knowledge-based understanding of the flour milling industry.”

The course is a key development step for people who have experience in flour milling and is the final step in the UK Flour Millers’ ladder of training programmes.

Alistair Gale is the chief executive officer of UK Flour Millers, the trade body for the industry.

Speaking of the achievement, he said: “For these students, securing their diplomas is the result of substantial commitment and hard work, supported by their flour milling employers.

"Through their studies, they have broadened and deepened their knowledge of the industry, setting it alongside deeper analytical skills.

"In combination, it sets them up to make a greater contribution both to their employers and the wider milling industry.”

Flour is used as an ingredient in about a third of foods found on supermarket shelves in the UK, as 99.8 per cent of UK households buy bread regularly.

Whitworth Bros is the UK’s largest miller, and has seven locations with the Wellingborough branch being the first having opened in 1886.

Andrew added: "The initial module, based at Campden Bri who are a leader in global food and drink science and research, provided valuable knowledge into bakery and cereal science.

”The second module was conducted at the Buhler training centre in Uzwil, Switzerland.

“During this module I gained an in-depth knowledge on how we can enhance the milling process and provide the highest quality products for our customers.