WHSmith in Wellingborough will soon become TGJones as the Swansgate Shopping Centre store is set to be the latest to make the change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to change the signage of WHSmith in the Wellingborough shopping centre to TGJones after the latter’s parent company bought WHSmith’s stores for £76 million earlier this year.

WHSmith completed the sale of its UK High Street business to Modella Capital in June, including the Wellingborough branch which has been in its Corn Lane spot in the centre since 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the sale in March, Carl Cowling, group chief executive, said: “As our Travel business has grown, our UK High Street business has become a much smaller part of the WHSmith Group.

WHSmith in Wellingborough's Swansgate centre will soon become TGJones as plans have been submitted to make the change

"High Street is a good business; it is profitable and cash generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.

"However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the High Street business forward and for the WHSmith leadership team to focus exclusively on our Travel business.”

The move seals the purchase of 480 stores across the UK, which are expected to see new branding, though still with a familiar blue and white colour palette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modella Capital, the owner of brands such as Hobbycraft and The Original Factory Shop, are expected to keep to a similar formula as WHSmith as a newsagent, stationery and book retailer.

The application notes there will be ‘like for like replacements’, signalling the start of TGJones’ life in Wellingborough town centre.