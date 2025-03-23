Parents and children can enjoy a new soft play cafe that has opened its doors in Wellingborough’s Swansgate centre.

GoPLAY Kids has been designed for young children to develop their motor skills and problem solving through play, while also offering parents a place to relax and socialise while their youngsters are having fun.

The brainchild of mum-of-three Shafaq Qureshi, who moved to Wellingborough in 2018, she used her background in education to build a business in the unit that was once the Ping Pong Parlour, and before that Sports Direct.

She said: “I realised when I had my first son there wasn’t much here for mums where they can meet up with friends and talk in a safe place where kids can play.

“I wanted to make the cognitive development of each child different, role play for children is so important because it increases their social behaviour.

"At home you have toys but when they have the role play setting they move to each thing and are thinking about new ideas.

"I have put a lot of love and thought into every area of our educational play cafe. Each area has been carefully designed to get those little brains and hands developing all while having fun.”

Specialist ‘pods’ mimic specific scenarios, which are designed to build kids’ self confidence, and a sensory room, Lego area, and craft area offer variety of activities.

Her aim was to be in the ‘heart of Wellingborough’, allowing busy parents in the town centre to enjoy tea, coffee, or baked goods while their kids learn through play.

GoPLAY Kids opens from 9.30am until 4.30pm every day except Sunday, when it opens from 10am until 2.30pm. The cafe closes at 2.30pm on Wednesdays.

Shafaq added: “I used to walk around and see mums in Costa Coffee and when I used to call my friends I’d wonder where to go with kids.

"This is the heart of Wellingborough, I wanted this to be the place people can meet up, you can shop afterwards, and it’s in walking distance.”

More information, as well as bookings can be found here.