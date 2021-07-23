Wellingborough weekend of free family entertainment

A weekend of free fun has been promised for Wellingborough residents with two afternoons of activities for the whole family.

The Borough Bash events will offer free arts, crafts, performances, films, music, play and relaxation with two sessions available to book.

Put together by The Wellingborough Young Producers with Warts And All Theatre, a team of young people have devised all of the activities on offer.

The Borough Bash

The group have been working with Many With Many, the arts consortium that works with local communities, artists, arts and voluntary organisations, businesses and the public.

Programme director at Made With Many, Helen Wilmott, said: “We're really excited to be back in the community delivering new cultural activities with local people. Borough Bash promises to be a fun, creative and safe opportunity to get back to bringing communities together and celebrate the creativity of young people in Wellingborough."

Borough Bash will see super hero-themed celebrations on the Saturday, July 24, and Sunday July 25, at two venues - Wrenn School and Sir Christopher Hatton Academy.

After booking a personal picnic area, including free food, people can enjoy an afternoon's entertainment and pick up a free goody bag, including a copy of the 'Wellow Pages', make-your-own superhero mask kit and lots more freebies.