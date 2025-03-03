Wellingborough water safety campaign family 'upset' as lifebuoys vandalised near place where son drowned

Efforts made by a family and supporters to improve water safety along the River Nene in Wellingborough have been set back after lifesaving equipment was found vandalised.

The family of Ronalds Abele, who drowned in the River Nene last year, have been campaigning to improve water safety measures by organising new kit, signage and teaching sessions for the community.

Spearheaded by Ronalds’ parents Thomas and Laura, helped by local Wellingborough Town Councillor Marion Turner-Hawes, the campaign in Ronalds’ memory succeeded in having lifebelts placed at two locks on the river, managed by The Environment Agency.

On Saturday, Thomas Okeyere had been feeling upbeat after a fourth water safety session had been completed in Ronald’s name, but was left feeling annoyed, angry and frustrated when learning of the vandalism of the equipment.

Thomas Okyere at the place where the life ring should be found/Marion Turner-Hawes

He said: “On the Saturday is was so positive, and on the Sunday morning I was fuming. We as a family are fighting really, really hard to make sure the whole stretch of the Embankment has safety equipment with lifebuoys, but it’s not helping that people are vandalising it. They are here to save lives, not for people to play with.

"I’m so upset, so annoyed and so angry and frustrated by this. We all need to look after this equipment to save lives.

“We’ve had tragedy upon tragedy along this stretch in the last months, including Ronalds. I’m doing this because of losing Ronalds. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else, that’s why we are fighting so hard.”

The damage to the equipment was discovered by Cllr Turner-Hawes on a walk along the river yesterday. Two lifebuoy rings had been thrown into the Lower Wellingborough Lock.

Cllr Marion Turner-Hawes with the cut rope and the discarded lifebuoy/UGC

Inspection of the life rings at the Upper Wellingborough Lock found the ropes on the equipment had been cut.

Cllr Turner-Hawes said: “I was on a walk and thought I would just check the life ring boxes. I was shicked to see one of the life rings floating g in the lock. I checked both life ring casings and was shocked to see that both rings were missing.

“I rang the Environment Agency to alert them and then called Thomas, as we have formed an unofficial water safety group since the family lost their son, Ronalds, at this spot last year.

Thomas and Laura were extremely upset, as you would expect.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue retrieve the lifebuoy/Northamptonshire Search and Rescue

"We then walked to the upper Wellingborough lock to check the other life rings there, and were appalled to discover the life rings there had also been tampered with, having the attached ropes cut. “Thomas and his wife were so distressed. After everyone’s hard work to get more safety measures introduced.

"I’m furious and just so disappointed. We have had two deaths in the last three or four weeks and lost Ronalds last year.

"The family and those of us supporting them, including Becky Ramsey from ‘Doing it for Dylan’ are doing so much to improve water safety locally. People need to respect the equipment. “It could be them or someone they love that needs to use it. We would be so upset if anyone else loss their life for want of available good safety / rescue equipment.

“I appeal to everyone around our area to protect this equipment. And if you see anyone tampering with this equipment please report this to the Police, and Environment Agency.”

Free water safety courses have been running at the Waendel Leisure Centre with more than 60 people so far benefitting from the four-hour sessions.

Thomas said: “We have had four courses and we have just confirmed two more for April 26 and June 1.

"We are holding another event at The Embankment on July 25 from 12 noon to 3pm to mark World Drowning Prevention Day. It’s all to do with safety. This set back is not stopping us.”

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue volunteers have now rescued the discarded lifebuoys.

A spokesman for the group said: “We deployed some of our kayak team, recovered one and have reset it ready for use.

“To be clear, these are not toys, they are not for fun, they are placed to be there when every second counts and a life needs to be saved.”