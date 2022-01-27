Wellingborough warehouse marketed as having 'ideal' location - and that there's lower rates of pay

A newly-refurbished Wellingborough warehouse has been put up for rent enticing logistics firms by highlighting the area's demographics of road links, a young logistics-savvy workforce - and lower rates of pay.

Logicor's Wellingborough170, on the Park Farm Industrial Estate, is being marketed after a major refurbishment of the 170,598 sq ft distribution and production facility.

The brochure produced for Logicor points out the advantages of Wellingborough being within a four-and-a-half hour drive of 90 per cent of the UK population.

The location of the warehouse

And it also uses the north of the county's low wages as a selling point.

It said: "42,000 of employee jobs are in transportation, manufacturing, distribution and storage - almost double the percentage of the UK average. 90 per cent of the UK population are within a 4.5 hour drive time. North Northamptonshire has a population of 350,400, over 60 per cent of which are of working age and gross weekly pay is 9.5 per cent less than the UK average."

Positioned in Davy Close, nearby occupiers include TNT, XPO Logistics, DHL, Booker and Co-op.

Logicor, a European owner and manager of logistics real estate, has appointed Burbage Realty and DTRE as letting agents.

The marketing information

Jack Garrett, UK senior asset manager for Logicor said: “Increasing numbers of occupiers are being attracted to the connectivity credentials offered by this location.

"It benefits from access to the M1, A14 and east coast ports, and with the strong population growth in the area, access to a large and skilled labour pool.

"We have already received interest in Wellingborough170 which will be fully refurbished and available in Q2 2022 and are confident that it will quickly become a thriving logistics hub.”

