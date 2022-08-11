Wellingborough walkers' charity donation for Kettering hospice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A walking group which has been stepping out for more than 40 years has made its annual charity donation to support the work of a Kettering hospice.

The Waendel Walkers Club is based in Wellingborough and holds fortnightly Sunday walks throughout the year as well as fortnightly Wednesday evening walks during the summer.

This year is the group’s 41st year of organised walking and every year they make an annual charity donation.

Members of Waendel Walkers Club presenting Cransley Hospice Trust with £500

Cransley Hospice Trust was this year’s chosen charity, with members recently presenting a cheque for £500 to them.

The trust raises money to support Kettering’s Cransley Hospice, which cares for patients with a life-limiting illness who need the specialist help of hospice care.

The cheque was presented to Ashley Davies, community fundraiser for the hospice, before the group’s recent walk from the Olde Victoria in Burton Latimer, which had 44 participants.