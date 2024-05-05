Wellingborough Waendel walkers invited to 'biggest' beer festival in town's 'smallest' pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s smallest pub is ready to give the biggest of welcomes to guests from across the globe at the annual Waendel Walk Beer Festival at The Little Ale House in High Street.

Walkers – and those who just fancy a tipple – will be able to choose from ales, cider, wines, whisky and soft drinks, as well as be entertained by music acts.

It’s the first festival for new landlady Chrissie Mannion who has fulfilled a dream of owning her own pub, taking over the business in January.

Landlady of The Little Ale House, Wellingborough Chrissie Mannion and Farmer John 'Norty' Norton getting ready for the annual Waendel Walk Beer Festival /National World

She said: “The customers have been amazing and loved what we have done extending the range of beers. I think it’s going to be the biggest ever beer festival in Wellingborough’s smallest pub.”

Joining her behind the bar will be beer festival stalwart Farmer John ‘Norty’ Norton, organiser of the annual Waendel Beer Festival event.

He said: “We’ve got 14 per cent ‘Piggin’ Strong’ from Potbelly Brewery in Kettering – it should take away the pain from any blisters from the walk.”

As well as the five ales in the main bar, guests can sup beer in the newly refurbished garden area – expanding the pub’s capacity under the stars.

Chrissie wants to support other small and local businesses selecting products for quality including Warner’s gin and Saxby Ciders.

She added: “We are doing everything we can to support other local businesses.”