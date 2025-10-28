Wellingborough visit for Labour minister to mark introduction of Awaab’s Law giving renters 'a stronger voice'

A family in Wellingborough has been visited by Housing Secretary Steve Reed MP yesterday (October 27) to highlight Awaab’s Law that gives renters more power to address potentially hazardous mould and damp.

Awaab’s Law came into effect on Monday, October 27, and forces landlords to fix emergency health and safety hazards within 24 hours of them being reported by the tenant.

Now, landlords must also investigate significant damp and mould within 10 working days of being notified, making the properties safe in within five working days.

Mr Reed said: “Everyone deserves a safe and decent home and the tragic death of Awaab Ishak is a vital example of that lesson.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed, visited a family in Wellingborough yesterday (October 27)

“In Wellingborough today, I stood alongside your Labour MP Gen Kitchen to meet with tenants who will benefit from the changes made with this government.

“These changes will give tenants in Wellingborough and across the country a stronger voice and force landlords to act urgently when lives are at risk, ensuring such tragedies are never repeated.”

The law was named in honour of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died after being exposed to mould at his home in Rochdale in December 2020.

Mr Reed met Prosper and Kamandate Gomes in Wellingborough, who discovered a leak in the roof of the Greatwell Homes-owned flat when they moved there in late 2024, with their two children, aged just one and four.

Upon reporting the issue, Greatwell Homes moved the family into other accommodation while addressing the issue, allowing them to return home to a safe environment before the situation got any worse.

MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Gen Kitchen, added: “I know from the casework I receive that damp and mould is a real issue for many people, particularly those with heath conditions.

“Tenants shouldn’t have to fight to get the repairs and maintenance they need so I’m thrilled that this government has taken action to ensure that social landlords are behaving responsibly.

“It is fantastic to hear that Greatwell Homes is using innovative technology to flag risks of mould and to see that they are fully embracing Awaab’s Law."

Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, added: “We welcomed the opportunity to show the Secretary of State how seriously we take our responsibility to keep customers safe and well in their homes, as highlighted in our Live Safe strategy objectives.

“Awaab’s Law is an essential step forward for the housing sector and we’re proud that our colleagues already work to these standards. This visit recognises not only our robust processes, but the culture and training that empower our teams to act quickly and compassionately."