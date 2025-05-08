Wellingborough village school pupils welcome new classrooms and mural as Olympian cuts ribbon
Wellingborough Olympic athlete Anita Neil and artist Colin Slater were on hand to see the official opening of the new facilities.
The Great Doddington Primary School community saw the unveiling of a large-scale mural created by pupils, a collaboration with Mr Slater.
Executive headteacher Mrs Josie Garnham said: “This week has shown the very best of Great Doddington—celebration, creativity, and community. We’re thrilled to welcome Anita Neal, and proud of both the mural, new classrooms and the very positive feedback we’ve received from Ofsted.”
Anita Neal, Team GB’s first black female Olympian, joined the celebrations as guest of honour.
Drawing from her inspiring sporting career, she spoke to pupils about resilience, teamwork and the value of pursuing dreams—messages that closely align with the school’s values.
The mural, titled The Orangerie, was developed through a long term collaborative process between the children, staff, and artist Colin Slater, visiting art galleries to see the artwork of Claude Monet. It celebrates themes of nature, growth, and belonging and now proudly adorns a central wall in the new school building.
This event comes during an important week for the school, which also welcomed Ofsted inspectors.
