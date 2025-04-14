Wellingborough village pub evacuated after fire in a storage room containing gas cylinders
Emergency services were called out to The Horseshoe pub in Main Raod, Wilby just before 11.20am today (Monday, April 14).
At the height of the incident, four different crews were on scene from Earls Barton, Wellingborough and Moulton.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “A fire at a public house in Wilby has now been extinguished by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“The service was called shortly before 11.20am today (April 14) to reports of a fire on the ground floor of the premises on Main Road (A4500).
“The building had been evacuated prior to arrival. Once at the scene, crews discovered smoke issuing from the back of the premises, and found a fire had started in a storage room in which there were a small number of gas cylinders.”
Firefighters used an ultra high-pressure ‘lance’ hose to spray water into the storage room, bringing temperatures down and extinguishing the fire. They then used hose reel jets to dampen down remaining hotspots.
Three of the crews at the incident had returned to their stations by 1pm.
The Wellingborough appliance remained on the scene.
A fire investigation to determine a cause is underway.
