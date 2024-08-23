Wellingborough vet clinic marks 150th anniversary with celebrations at historic independent practice
The business, based in London Road, Wellingborough, has been in operation since it was founded by Benjamin Aris in 1874, and visitors marked the milestone with light refreshments of tea, coffee, and cakes on August 14.
Sandra Bridgman, practice manager at Swanspool Veterinary Clinic said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating our 150th birthday and our Silver Best UK Vet Award with us last week. It was great to see so many visitors, including past and present clients and past staff members.
"Many visitors also bought their four-legged friends along with them, it was lovely to see them, they enjoyed all the attention and treats on the day too.
“Our dedicated and caring team of professionals continue to provide a vast array of experience and expertise, we are immensely proud of our traditional values and customer service that we are able to offer.”
It was a double celebration as the practice celebrated a silver prize in the 2024 BestUKVets Awards, an accolade given to vets for their ‘clinical brilliance’ and ‘outstanding customer service.’
