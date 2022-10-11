Residents were greeted with a colourful sight last week after a well-used underpass on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate was given a makeover and clean-up.

The underpass near Shelley Road was initially subject to an art mural by local artist Binty Bint in 2018 in their signature style, but as time took its toll there was more of a need to give the area added attention.

That care came in the form of art from Marvin Kudzanai Mudzongo of Lemon Pop Workshops to spruce up the mural that already existed and a thorough cleaning of the area by the Wellie Wombles on October 4.

Lemon Pop Art in the Queensway underpass

The group has set to work improving the state of the town for a while now, and Freddie Harris of the organisation said: “We have recently started working with Weavers Academy.

"They have their own forum to discuss things that interest them, doing community work was one of them and a dozen or so come out fortnightly.”

The Wellie Wombles group began back in 2020 during the national Covid-19 lockdown, and has worked to keep the area cleaner and safer for people of all ages, especially those commuting to and from school.

Freddie said Weavers Academy had expressed that they did not like using the two underpasses to and from school so while the project is a humble one, it is sure to be a colourful lift for people who use the underpass on a regular basis.

The Queensway underpass following its makeover