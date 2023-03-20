Marion Turner-Hawes

Wellingborough residents will be able to meet developers responsible for the felling of much-loved trees at a public exhibition this Thursday evening.

Stanton Cross has invited ‘locals’, many of whom are campaigning against the felling of trees, to an information exhibition drop-in, on March 23.

The exhibition at Swanspool Pavilion from 6pm to 8pm has been brokered by North Northants Council and will involve Stanton Cross LLP, who are behind the £1bn housing scheme.

As well as detailing the housing development, the exhibition will set out changes to infrastructure including Route 2 – the remodelling of the Embankment/London Road roundabout that threatened 61 mature lime trees and saw some chopped down before works were eventually paused.

A director at Stanton Cross said: “We’re looking forward to hosting this exhibition to help locals understand a bit more about the Stanton Cross development, our achievements to date and what the plans are for the future.”

Members of the public will be able to view ‘future plans’, hear about some of the ‘positive improvements’ made to Wellingborough town to date, and meet some of the team.

The Wellingborough Walks Action Group has been campaigning to save the trees from destruction.

Group co-leader Marion Turner-Hawes said: “I welcome this event but it’s only two hours. They may need to give us more time. I hope there is an opportunity to ask questions – and get some answers.”

A spokesman for Stanton Cross LLP said: “It is anticipated that there will be a lot of interest in the exhibition, so members of the public are being asked to ensure they have an eligible ticket to be able to enter the venue smoothly and in a timely manner."

To register for the exhibition go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stanton-cross-public-information-exhibition-tickets-594548228757.

Stanton Cross is set to deliver 3,650 homes, parks, employment areas and shopping facilities.