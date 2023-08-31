Wellingborough tree campaigners to return to Walks on September deadline

Campaigners fighting to save the at risk trees in the historic Wellingborough Walks will gather at the site tomorrow morning (Friday).

The Save Our Tree action event has been arranged to mark September 1, one of the possible dates for recommencement of felling works.

Organisers say they don’t expect contractors to be on the site where 16 trees have already been felled – but they want to be ‘vigilant’.

Wellingborough Walks protestors in London Road, Wellingborough

Wellingborough Walks Action Group said: “Friday marks the end of the pause of felling by the developers. They are very unlikely to be chopping down trees on September 1, but there their guarantee ends, so we need to be vigilant. Our trees are now at risk.

“This will be a friendly protest. We don’t expect any contractors or police there, and we aren’t looking to disrupt anyone’s day.”

The group has urged residents to get involved to save the avenue of lime trees by meeting at the Embankment from 8am to 10am.

A design put forward by WWAG could save a majority of the remaining trees

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) is awaiting news from a high court judge who will review legal papers to decide if they have ‘permission’ to go to court.

Last week WWAG members were boosted by the support for their cause from residents – but they could need thousands more if the case goes to court.

WWAG was formed after 16 Wellingborough Walks trees were chopped down by developers following high-profile protests including several arrests.

Tree felling was paused and legal papers lodged to fight the work. WWAG then entered into informal talks to find a solution.

One of the 16 trees that were felled in March 2023

Since publishing this story developers Stanton Cross LLP have confirmed that works have been paused.

A spokesman said: “Works to London Road have been paused until the legal challenge has been determined.