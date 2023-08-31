News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Wellingborough tree campaigners to return to Walks on September deadline

People will gather in Wellingborough Walks in London Road and the Embankment
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Campaigners fighting to save the at risk trees in the historic Wellingborough Walks will gather at the site tomorrow morning (Friday).

The Save Our Tree action event has been arranged to mark September 1, one of the possible dates for recommencement of felling works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers say they don’t expect contractors to be on the site where 16 trees have already been felled – but they want to be ‘vigilant’.

Wellingborough Walks protestors in London Road, WellingboroughWellingborough Walks protestors in London Road, Wellingborough
Wellingborough Walks protestors in London Road, Wellingborough
Most Popular
Read More
Wellingborough Walks tree campaign could need £50,000 more in fight to save hist...

Wellingborough Walks Action Group said: “Friday marks the end of the pause of felling by the developers. They are very unlikely to be chopping down trees on September 1, but there their guarantee ends, so we need to be vigilant. Our trees are now at risk.

“This will be a friendly protest. We don’t expect any contractors or police there, and we aren’t looking to disrupt anyone’s day.”

The group has urged residents to get involved to save the avenue of lime trees by meeting at the Embankment from 8am to 10am.

A design put forward by WWAG could save a majority of the remaining treesA design put forward by WWAG could save a majority of the remaining trees
A design put forward by WWAG could save a majority of the remaining trees
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) is awaiting news from a high court judge who will review legal papers to decide if they have ‘permission’ to go to court.

Last week WWAG members were boosted by the support for their cause from residents – but they could need thousands more if the case goes to court.

WWAG was formed after 16 Wellingborough Walks trees were chopped down by developers following high-profile protests including several arrests.

Tree felling was paused and legal papers lodged to fight the work. WWAG then entered into informal talks to find a solution.

One of the 16 trees that were felled in March 2023One of the 16 trees that were felled in March 2023
One of the 16 trees that were felled in March 2023
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since publishing this story developers Stanton Cross LLP have confirmed that works have been paused.

A spokesman said: “Works to London Road have been paused until the legal challenge has been determined.

“We are unable to comment further while this is ongoing.”

Related topics:WellingboroughLondon RoadOrganisers